Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Up Rs 25; Details Inside



Effective immediately, consumers across the nation will feel the impact of a Rs 25 increase in the prices of 19 Kg commercial LPG gas cylinders. This adjustment, bringing the retail price of a 19 Kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi to Rs. 1795 per cylinder, marks a significant change for both businesses and consumers alike.

In the aftermath of this price hike, the retail sales price of a 19 Kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will now be Rs 1,795.00. In Mumbai, consumers can expect to pay Rs 1,911.00, while in Chennai the price stands at Rs 1,749.00, and in Kolkata, it will be Rs 1,960.50.

Nevertheless, it's crucial to highlight that while the prices of commercial LPG cylinders have been adjusted, domestic LPG cylinder prices will remain unchanged. It's noteworthy that monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders usually take place on the first day of each month.

Domestic cooking gas prices fluctuate across states due to varying local taxes, with the last revision in domestic cylinder prices taking place on March 1 this year.