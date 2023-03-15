Communicate with each investor, get every investment proposal on the ground: CM Yogi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 15 : With a focus on the implementation of investment proposals after the phenomenal success of the Global investor's summit, 2023, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed the development projects being implemented in Ayodhya and Varanasi with various ministers, departmental Additional Chief Secretaries/Principal Secretaries.

As per an official statement, the Chief Minister also gave several guidelines for the overall development of the state in the special meeting, adding that a state capital region will be formed soon and directed officials to prepare an action plan in 2 weeks.

In the meeting, CM stressed contacting every investor that participated in the Global Investors Summit, knowing their needs and expectations and immediately providing them with the benefits of the new policies and rules.

"It should be ensured that no file relating to investors remains unnecessarily pending. Weekly department-wise review of MoUs should be done at the Industrial Development Commissioner level. If there is any problem, inform the Chief Secretary, and find a solution immediately, the CM said, the statement informed.

It added that Industrial units/compes being established in the state will require skilled/semi-skilled/unskilled manpower. "Huge employment opportunities are being created for our ITI trainees. Provide opportunities to the youth for training in the units under the Chief Minister's Internship Programme. Also, talk to representatives of the newly established units to ensure maximum benefits to the youth," CM said.

CM Yogi added that for ease of investors, deployment of Udyami Mitra (entrepreneur friends) should be made immediately under the Chief Minister's Udyami Mitra Scheme. "At least one entrepreneur friend should be deployed at the national level, authority level and in every district. There should be transparency in selection and only deserving youth should be selected," he added.

The CM said that Cases of H3N2 influenza infection are on a rise in the last few days. "The Government along with the Health Department must remain alert in all the districts. Daily monitoring of H3N2 patients should be done in every district. Provide immediate medical care to each patient. Common people should be made aware of its symptoms and preventive measures. Covid cases are also increasing, keep a constant watch on the situation, testing should be increased as per requirement," CM said.

"Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region' on the lines of the National Capital Region (NCR) is to be formed by connecting Lucknow and adjoining districts with the objective of expanding the potential of Lucknow as a capital for coordinated and balanced development of the adjoining places. The capital Lucknow is being equipped with state-of-the-art urban facilities in the form of a metropolitan city today. People from different cities want to come here and make their permanent residence. Population pressure is also increasing in the surrounding districts while complaints of unplanned development are also being received. In this situation, the formation of SCR will be useful from the point of view of coordinated development. Prepare a detailed action plan for the state capital region and present it in the next two weeks," the CM added.

"According to the vision of the Prime Minister, today the ancient city of Kashi is becoming a confluence of 'nature, culture and adventure'. Due to the development works done in Kashi, the potential of the nearby districts has also expanded. Therefore, we should focus on Integrated Regional Development Planning. For the purpose of planned development like the National Capital Region, prepare an integrated development plan connecting Varanasi district with its bordering districts Bhadohi, Ghazipur, Ballia and Chandauli. This effort can be important for the purpose of speeding up the economic progress of Eastern Uttar Pradesh. The Housing department should present its action plan along with a preliminary study," CM said.

CM Yogi said that Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, unprecedented transport service of water, land and air transport is available in Varanasi today. "Now soon rope-way service will also be available here. The construction work should be started after laying the foundation stone of the ropeway construction work as soon as possible," he informed.

"There must be information and tourism centres of Uttar Pradesh in all the major cities of the country. Through this, wide publicity should be given about the state's cultural, spiritual and industrial possibilities," CM highlighted.

"Urban town planners should be deployed in every development authority/urban body. While deciding on the projects, consider the situation for the next 50 years. Development authorities, urban bodies, local administration and police should ensure that illegal settlements/residential colonies are not established anywhere, under any circumstances. There should be no shortage of manpower among the authorities. Carry out the recruitment process as required," CM added.

"Consumers should be encouraged for timely payment of electricity bills. For this, it is necessary that people get the correct bills on time. Overbilling, false billing or late billing causes inconvenience to the consumer. To improve this system, the Energy Department will have to make a concrete action plan to increase the billing and collection efficiency. Special efforts are needed in rural areas," he said.

CM Yogi said that the process of undergrounding the electric cables should be completed in a time-bound manner. Hanging wires of cable TV/Internet broadband connection etc. should be properly resolved.

"The updated status of the projects being implemented in all 17 smart cities should be reviewed at the Chief Secretary level. Places should be marked for hoardings/banners put up in the cities. Hoardings/banners should not be put up arbitrarily. Encourage display boards in place of hoardings. A clear policy should be prepared by the Housing department in this regard. This effort will prove to be helpful in increasing revenue and beautification of the city," CM Yogi said.

CM Yogi said that The "Safe City Project" is proving to be very useful in fulfilling the resolution of women's safety, respect and self-reliance. "The security system of the cities has become smart with the Integrated Traffic Management System installed under the Smart City Project. Various financial bodies/business establishments should be encouraged to install CCTV cameras and they should be integrated with ITMS. In order to develop 17 cities of UP as 'safe cities', financial management should be done through convergence and inter-departmental coordination. Uttar Pradesh will be the first state to have 17 safe cities," CM added.

"Along with Lucknow, traffic management is a big challenge at important religious tourist places like Varanasi, Ayodhya, Mathura-Vrindavan, Naimisharanya, Maa Vindhyachaldham, Maa Shakumbhari Devi Dham, Maa Lalita Devi Dham, Maa Pateshwari Dham. During the Global Investors Summit in the past, our team presented a good example of traffic management. Similarly, planning should be done for these important places during Chaitra Navratri. Senior police officers should keep inspecting the arrangements here. Make maximum use of the public address system at the intersections," CM Yogi said.

CM Yogi added that Station works need to be further orgzed at Mkarnika Ghat and Harishchandra Ghat in Varanasi. "There should be an arrangement of toilets here for the disabled and the elderly. Many private industrial orgzations have expressed their desire to cooperate in this work, necessary action should be taken after communicating with them. The construction work of the Varuna Corridor in Varanasi is still incomplete. It should be completed as soon as possible," CM said.

Yogi directed that changing rooms should be made for women at Ram ji ki Paidi and Naya Ghat in Ayodhya. The Irrigation Department should ensure the arrangement of cleanliness at these ghats. Connect people to the cleanliness campaign through the public address system, the CM said.

"There are many old secondary schools in the state, which have played an important role in enriching the educational environment of the state. There is a need for the development of infrastructure facilities in these secondary schools aided by the state government. In such a situation, in view of the wider interest of teachers, students and parents, a better action plan for these schools should be prepared and presented keeping in mind the expectations and requirements of the management system," he added.

CM Yogi directed that all officers having direct contact with the public like Divisional Commissioner, District Magistrate, Police Captain, DIOS, BSA, and District Supply Officer should meet the general public in their offices, listen to their complaints/problems and settle them on the basis of merit. "Public hearings should be held in the offices only," he said.

CM Yogi said that Mathrubhumi Yojana is being started to make the common man a participant in the development of infrastructure facilities in the villages. A large number of people have joined this scheme and have expressed their desire to get buildings, roads, community centres, etc. built in their villages in the name of their ancestors.

"Efforts should be made to establish a dialogue with more and more people and connect them with this scheme," he said.

CM Yogi said that a solid action plan should be prepared to find a permanent solution to the stray dogs which are becoming a problem for the general public. "mal Birth Control Units should be established in all major cities. A proposal in this regard should be prepared by the concerned department," Yogi said.

Yogi noted that an increase in fire incidents is observed during the summer season.

"This time we should prepare well in time. The fire brigade should be ready at all times. Incidents of fire in fields, barns and forests should be effectively stopped," he said.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Urban Development and Energy Minister AK Sharma, Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, Industrial and Infrastructure Development Department Nand Gopal Gupta, Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh, Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, Secondary Education Minister Gulab Devi, mal Husbandry Minister Dharampal Singh and Minister of State for Medical Health Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh.

