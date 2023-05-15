Community-based organizations of Arunachal visit Gujarat under leadership of CM Pema Khandu

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 15 : Members of community-based organizations of Arunachal visited Gujarat on Monday under the leadership of the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Arunachal Pradesh delegation is on a tour of Gujarat to observe and study the standards of development in which Gujarat has achieved leadership in the fields of tribal development, education, health, infrastructure development, and prudent financial management.

Under the leadership of Arunachal CM Khandu and Health Minister Elo Libang, the delegation includes office bearers of Community Based Organization Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Tribes Forum.

During his visit to Gujarat, he visited the Statue of Unity and also observed various activities for the economic upliftment of tribals in the Narmada district.

The members of this delegation shared their experiences of visiting Gujarat and said, "This is a golden opportunity for them to see first-hand the fame that Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai's hometown Gujarat has gained as a role model for development in the country and the world."

While, Gujarata Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said, "The Prime Minister has made a successful attempt to bring the deprived regions in the path of development. Today road connectivity and health services are easily available."

He also made a special mention of the Madhavpur fair on the occasion, highlighting Arunachal's cultural ties with Gujarat.

Among the five resolutions given by the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister called upon everyone to live up to the resolutions like participation in development, giving up the mentality of slavery, taking pride in the heritage, moving forward on the path of development with unity and revealing the sense of duty and duty for the country in every citizen.

Arunachal CM Khandu expressed confidence that the mutual cooperation of Gujarat-Arunachal Pradesh will add new strength to the spirit of cooperation that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has developed in the states of the country.

Pema Khandu requested that his state also benefits from the experience and excellence of development role-model states like Gujarat along with the unique thinking of tourism development, trade and commerce development of Arunachal Pradesh.

He added, "Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat will play an essential role in realizing the Prime Minister's idea of One India-Best India with such a combination."

At the beginning of the dialogue, Chief Secretary Rajkumar welcomed the Arunachal Pradesh delegation and explained the purpose of the visit.

Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department JP Gupta made a presentation detailing Gujarat's prudent financial management and financial planning for multiple developments.

Senior members of Community-Based Organizations expressed their responses on behalf of the Arunachal Pradesh delegation.

Minister of State Jagdish Vishwakarma, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Kailasanathan, Secretary Tourism Harit Shukla and senior officials joined in this dialogue meeting.

