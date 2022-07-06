Complaint filed against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in Bhopal, over Goddess Kali remark

A resident of Bhopal’s Jahangirabad locality has filed a complaint against TMC MP Mahua Moitra for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus with her comments on Goddess Kali at an event on Tuesday. Moitra on Wednesday, 6 July, took to Twitter to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that she was not afraid of "their ignoramuses, their goons, their police, most certainly not their trolls."

The tweet came after it was reported that Jiten Chatterjee, a BJP leader filed a complaint, accusing Moitra of hurting religious feelings through her allegedly controversial remarks on the film Kaali.Another complaint under the same charges was filed against Moitra by Vivekananda Bauri, a BJP MLA from Raghunathpur."If no action is taken then Hindus will hit the road in protest of the remark democratically,"

Bauri wrote in his complaint addressed to the inspector incharge of the Ragunathpur Police Station."If no action is taken then Hindus will hit the road in protest of the remark democratically," Bauri wrote in his complaint addressed to the inspector incharge of the Ragunathpur Police Station.Clarifying that the Trinamool Congress does not approve of the film's poster, MP Saugata Roy said that the party also does not approve of Moitra's remarks."It's our party's official position. Our party is secular, it respects all religions," Roy told news agency ANI.Subsequently, commenting on the FIRs registered against Moitra, Saugata Roy hit out at the Centre and said, "Until BJP takes action on Nupur Sharma for her comments against Prophet, they have no right to speak about anything else," the ANI report added.

