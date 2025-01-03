Complete all development works on time: Rajasthan CM tells officials

Jaipur, Jan 3 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that the state government is working with the 'Antyodaya' resolution through various development works to provide roads, water, electricity, health and basic facilities to the common people.

He instructed the officials to set a timeline for completing these development works and complete them on time.

Sharma said this while addressing the review meeting of development works of Sanganer Assembly constituency held at the Chief Minister's residence on Friday.

The progress of various development works related to the Energy Department, PWD, Medical and Health, Revenue, PHED, Autonomous Governance, Water Resources and Urban Development Department was reviewed on the occasion. He instructed all the departments to complete the work by coordinating with each other.

The Chief Minister said that all the departments should regularly monitor their projects so that the common people do not have to face problems.

He also gave necessary guidelines to officials regarding the construction of 132 KV GSS in Pratap Nagar and laying power lines beneath the ground.

He said that PWD and NHAI should coordinate with each other and complete the Bhankrota flyover soon so that the traffic system can be smooth. He directed the PWD to ensure quality construction of the flyover, underpass and Bilwa flyover to be built at a 200-feet intersection.

He said that the road widening work from RICO culvert to Malpura Railway Gate should be completed soon so that traffic flow is smoothened.

Sharma said that pending applications for water connection should be disposed of in a timely manner by running a campaign under Prithviraj Nagar Project. He also reviewed the strengthening and improvement works of the drinking water distribution system in Jaipur Municipal Corporation area under Amrit 2.0.

The Chief Minister said that the concerned department should prepare an action plan indicating all the development works of Sanganer Assembly constituency.

He said that encroachments should be removed around the gates of archaeological importance in Sanganer and their beautification work should be done in accordance with the gates of the rampart.

CM Sharma said that due to the increasing population of Jaipur, proper urban planning should be done, so that the pressure of increasing resources can be resolved. He said that the Urban Development Department should complete all its development work in a timely manner.

Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Additional Chief Secretary Water Resources Abhay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary Finance Akhil Arora, among others, were present at the meeting.

