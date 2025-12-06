Complete all pending passenger refunds by 8 pm on Sunday: Centre to IndiGo

New Delhi, Dec 6 The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday directed IndiGo to clear all pending passenger refunds by 8 pm on Sunday.

This comes amid the ongoing disruption of IndiGo flights, which continued for its fifth consecutive day, with a total of 405 domestic flights cancelled.

In a statement, the Ministry “mandated that the refund process for all cancelled or disrupted flights must be fully completed by 8:00 PM on Sunday, December 7”.

“Airlines have also been instructed not to levy any rescheduling charges for passengers whose travel plans were affected by cancellations,” it added.

The Ministry has clarified that "any delay or non-compliance in refund processing will invite immediate regulatory action".

In addition, the government has also directed IndiGo to trace and deliver baggage separated from passengers to their residential or chosen address within the next 48 hours.

“Airlines have been told to maintain clear communication with passengers regarding tracking and delivery timelines, and to provide compensation where required under existing passenger rights regulations,” the Ministry said.

Further, the government has also asked the airline to set up dedicated passenger support and refund facilitation cells to ensure seamless grievance redressal.

These cells have been tasked to proactively contact affected passengers and ensure that refunds and alternative travel arrangements are processed without the need for multiple follow-ups. The system of automatic refunds will remain active until operations stabilise completely.

“The Ministry of Civil Aviation remains in continuous coordination with airlines, airports, security agencies, and all operational stakeholders to ensure that passenger rights are fully protected during this period of disruption,” the statement said.

This includes “proper facilitation for senior citizens, differently abled passengers, students, patients, and all those requiring urgent travel”.

The government noted that it remains “fully committed to restoring complete operational normalcy at the earliest”.

