Complete all works at Koodala Sangama Kshethra before January 2023, K'taka CM Bommai instructs

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday issued instructions to complete all works at Koodala Sangama Kshethra, the Aikya place of 12th-century social reformer Basavanna, before January 2023.

Presiding over the 16th meeting of the Koodala Sangama Development Authority here on Thursday, he said, "Basava International Centre building, Digital Centre, Exhibition and Koodala Sangama Commercial Complex works must be completed at the earliest. The works must highlight the life and ideology of Basavanna effectively."

Revenue Minister R Ashok, Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Murgesh Nirani, Hungund MLA Doddanagouda Patil, MLC Prakash Hukkeri and Koodala Sangama Development Board Chairman and members were present.

( With inputs from ANI )

