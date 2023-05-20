Complete insult to country’s founding fathers: Congress on Parliament building inauguration on Savarkar birth anniversary

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28, which happens to be the birth anniversary of Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, several opposition parties targeted the government with the Congress calling it a complete insult to the country’s founding fathers.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, A complete insult to all our Founding Fathers and Mothers. A total rejection of Gandhi, Nehru, Patel, Bose, et al. A blatant repudiation of Dr. Ambedkar. He was responding to a tweet by TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, who tweeted, 26 November 2023- Indian Constitution which gifted parliamentary democracy to the nation shall step into 75th year which would’ve been befitting for inauguration of new Sansad Bhawan. But it shall be done on 28 May, birthday of Savarkar How much relevant? Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Modi on Thursday and extended an invitation to inaugurate the new building, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on 28th May 2023, which is also the 140th birth anniversary of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the great son of India, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya tweeted. Veer Savarkar was born on 28th May 1883 in Bhagur. The new Parliament is designed to last at least 150 years. The current premise has been in existence for 100 years now, he added. Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore reiterated the party’s allegation that its members were not allowed to speak in Parliament and their microphones were switched off.

The new Parliament building can comfortably seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber, according to the Lok Sabha Secretariat. In case of a joint sitting of both the Houses, a total of 1,280 members can be accommodated in the Lok Sabha chamber.