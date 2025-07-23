Comprehensive education reform on the horizon in Gujarat

Gandhinagar, July 23 In a significant step towards reforming the education field in Gujarat, the Task Force Committee constituted for the evaluation of Samagra Shiksha (Comprehensive Education) submitted its detailed report to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The committee, which is headed by Jayendrasingh Jadav, was formed to make an assessment of the current implementation of the Samagra Shiksha approach.

The panel was also mandated to recommend measures and various steps for what could lead to holistic development in the state’s education system.

This major move resonates with the broader vision of the National Education Policy (NEP), which has been implemented under the guidance and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The NEP emphasises a balanced and inclusive educational framework aimed at improving the education quality across the country.

The report submitted to the Gujarat CM outlines comprehensive recommendations aimed at nurturing not just academic excellence but also emotional and intellectual growth among students.

The recommendations include the integration of sports, cultural activities, and vocational training into mainstream education.

The aim of the move is to develop well-rounded individuals equipped with the skills and mindset needed for the global stage.

The presentation of the report was attended by key dignitaries, including Education Minister Dr. Kuberbhai Dindor, Chief Minister’s Chief Advisor Dr. Hasmukh Adhia, Principal Secretary to CM Mukesh Kumar, Additional Principal Secretary Avantika Singh. Several other senior officials of the Gujarat government were also present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel acknowledged the committee’s efforts and emphasised the importance of creating a future-ready education system.

He spoke at length about how his government is working towards wider strategy to improve education system of the state of Gujarat.

“The state government will carefully review the findings and take appropriate steps to implement the actionable recommendations,” he assured, while addressing the attendees.

According to experts, the submission of this report marks a major milestone in Gujarat's journey towards educational transformation, with a clear focus on preparing students for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor