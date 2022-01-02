Concerted worldwide efforts needed to limit global temperature levels to save islands: VP Naidu

As per the press release from the Vice President's Secretariat, Naidu expressed his deep concern about the effect of climate change and global warming on the small islands.

"It is unfair that small islands whose percentage of overall emissions is minimal, pay the price for the negligence of big nations," the Vice President said.

"Rising sea level, storm surges, flooding, and coastal erosion pose a great threat to the inhabitants of various islands across the world," he added.

The Vice President who concluded his two-day official tour to the Lakshadweep islands said, "It is a joy to be surrounded by the vast expanse of turquoise blue water, canopying palm trees, white-sand shores, and the clear blue skies."

Lauding the Lakshadweep administration for their consistent efforts towards protecting the coastal environment while promoting tourism, the Vice President urged other tourism destinations to emulate Lakshadweep's approach and adopt ecotourism.

Naidu further called upon tourists to travel responsibly keeping the well-being of the local people and nature in mind. He appreciated the people of Lakshadweep for their role in keeping the islands clean.

Pointing to the steady growth in fish production in the Lakshadweep region, the Vice President appreciated the efforts made by the administration for their consistent support to this sector.

"To give a boost to the fishing sector, our scientists and researchers must come up with energy-efficient fishing systems for responsible fishing," he added.

"We cannot deny that India has the best of everything when it comes to tourism. Be it the mighty Himalayas, the architectural wonders of Rajasthan, the crystal clear lakes in Himachal Pradesh, the spiritual getaways in Uttarakhand, the incredible beaches of Goa, the tranquil backwaters of Kerala, the wildlife sanctuaries in Madhya Pradesh, the tea gardens, and breath-taking sights of the hills of the northeast or scenic beauty of the Rann of Kutch," Naidu said.

The Vice President urged everyone to travel widely in India to experience the diverse and beautiful aspects of our great motherland better.

"But remember, when you travel, you must take care to travel without harming any aspect of the environment," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

