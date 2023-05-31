Condoms, birth control pills in govt's mass wedding kit sparks controversy in Madhya Pradesh

Condoms and contraceptive pills were found inside make-up boxes given to brides at a mass wedding event in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district on Monday has created a huge uproar in the state. A mass wedding event was organised under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah/Nikah Yojana, a scheme for women from economically weaker sections, in Thandla where as many as 296 couples were wedded. Condoms and contraceptive pills were distributed to newlyweds under the scheme. The packets were found inside make-up boxes that were distributed among the couples as part of the scheme.

शिव'राज में बेशर्मी चरम पर :



मध्यप्रदेश की बीजेपी सरकार ने कन्याविवाह योजना के अंतर्गत दिए गए मेकअप बॉक्स में कंडोम ओर गर्भनिरोधक टेबलेट्स बांटे है।



शिवराज जी,

कोई शर्म बाकी है❓ pic.twitter.com/2kvT6JBO7E — MP Congress (@INCMP) May 30, 2023

Senior district official Bhursingh Rawat laid the blame on the state health department, saying that it is possible that health officials might have distributed condoms and contraceptives as part of an awareness program related to family planning. The Madhya Pradesh government launched the Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah/Nikah Yojana in April 2006 to provide financial assistance for the weddings of women from economically weaker sections. Under the scheme, the government provides ₹ 55,000 to the bride's family.The state opposition party, Congress, however, slammed the government in a tweet that included a video of the make-up kit.



