Confident of order getting nullified in coming days, says CM Siddaramaiah on HC decision

Bengaluru, Sep 24 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that he will not shy away from any investigation in the MUDA case and was confident that the High Court's Tuesday order would be nullified in the coming days.

Siddaramaiah's petition challenging the Governor's order to allow prosecution against him in the MUDA case was dismissed by the High Court.

In his official statement regarding the quashing of his petition, CM Siddaramaiah said, "I have come to know about the High Court's order through the media. I will respond after obtaining a copy of the order and reading it. The court has completely rejected the prosecution sanctioned by the Governor under Section 218," he maintained.

"The justice has limited himself to Section 17(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act of the Governor’s order. I do not shy away from any investigation. I will consult experts on whether such an investigation is legally permissible. After discussions with legal experts, I will decide on the next course of action," the CM stated.

"In his complaint, the complainant had sought permission for an investigation and prosecution under Section 218 BNS, 17 (A), and 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. However, the Governor had initially rejected the prosecution permission sought under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, " CM Siddaramaiah underlined.

"Today, the honourable court has clearly dismissed the prosecution sanction given by the Governor under Section 218 BNS. I am confident that in the coming days, the truth will emerge, and the investigation granted under Section 17 (A) will be nullified," CM emphasized.

"The people of the state are with me in this political battle. Their blessings are my protection. I believe in the law and the Constitution. In this fight, truth will ultimately prevail," he stated.

"This is a fight against the vengeful politics of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government. Our legal battle against the BJP and JD(S)’s vengeful politics will continue. I have faith in the judiciary," he maintained.

"All our party MLAs, leaders, workers, and the Congress High Command have stood firmly by my side and encouraged me to continue this legal battle. The BJP and JD(S) have resorted to political vengeance against me because I have been fighting for the poor and social justice...In my 40 years of political life, I have faced such vengeful and conspiratorial politics, and with the blessings and support of the people, I have always emerged victorious. I am confident that I will win this fight with the strength of the people’s blessings," he said.

"The MUDA case is just an excuse. The real intention of the BJP and JD(S) is to stop the schemes of our government that are in favour of the poor and the oppressed...I urge the people of the state to take a good look at those who are making false accusations by creating the MUDA case...The same leaders who are now asking for my resignation had opposed the schemes I implemented for the poor and the oppressed. The same BJP and JD(S) leaders had opposed schemes like Anna Bhagya, Ksheera Bhagya, Ksheera Dhare, Vidyasiri, Krishi Bhagya, Pashu Bhagya, and Indira Canteen, which I implemented during my first term as Chief Minister. Today, the same leaders who are conspiring against me had opposed the SC/ST Sub Plan (SCP) and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) Act," he alleged.

"The people of Karnataka have never given the BJP a clear majority to come to power on their own. So far, the BJP has come to power through 'Operation Kamala' using unethical practices and money power. In the last Assembly elections, the people of the state gave us a majority of 136 members, closing the door on Operation Kamala...Frustrated by this, BJP and JD(S) leaders, while misusing the Raj Bhavan, have made false allegations against me to disturb our government," the CM said.

While hurling allegations against the BJP, the CM said, "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the BJP has been using the Raj Bhavan to disrupt opposition-led governments across the country. In my case too, the BJP and JD(S) will undoubtedly face defeat similarly."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor