Confined street dogs rescued from Delhi house

New Delhi, July 11 Delhi Police have rescued a total of 10 street dogs which were confined at a house here in the RK Puram area, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the police, on Monday, information regarding "cruelty towards dogs" at a house in Sector 6, RK Puram was received, following which a police team rushed to the spot.

The Station House Officer of RK Puram police station along with his team met the caller identified as Rahul, a resident of the locality.

"He said that a man named Khus Gode residing in the locality with his family was mentally ill and used to feed the street dogs. He had confined some street dogs," a police officer said.

During the initial probe, it was revealed that Gode was undergoing treatment at IHBAS Hospital, Shahdara.

"He kept 8 to 10 dogs in his house so that they cannot bite anyone. On Monday, an argument took place between Gode and his neighbour Rahul over the barking of the dogs. The MCD control room was informed in this regard, and later, the dogs were also released from his house," said a senior police officer.

A few days ago, Delhi Police rescued 14 street dogs from a house in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area after getting a warrant from a court.

The dogs were confined in the house without electricity, proper nutrition or care, and were in a miserable condition.

According to the police, the woman, a resident of Greater Kailash-I, had been keeping 15-16 street dogs inside her flat without proper nutrition, care and protection for the last 2-3 years.

"Their waste and faeces were littering outside her flat and the entire staircase. The common hygiene of the surrounding area of the flat was very pathetic," said an official.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor