Cong candidate from Puri returns ticket citing lack of funds to fight LS poll

Bhubaneswar, May 4 In a development that has left the cash-strapped Congress red-faced, the party’s candidate for Puri Lok Sabha constituency Sucharita Mohanty, has declined to contest the election, citing lack of funding from the party.

“It is clear that only a fund crunch is holding us back from a winning campaign in Puri. I regret that without party funding, it won't be possible to carry out the campaign in Puri. I, therefore, return the INC ticket for the Puri Parliamentary Constituency herewith.

“I am a Congresswoman with core Congress values in my DNA. I shall remain a loyal soldier of the Congress and my leader Jananayak Rahul Gandhi,” wrote the journalist-turned-politician in her resignation letter.

Following her nomination for the Puri Lok Sabha seat, Mohanty had also tried to arrange funds through crowd-funding. She shared a UPI QR code and other account details on her social media account seeking donations to contest the elections.

She was also unhappy with the Congress over the selection of candidates for seven Assembly segments under the Puri Lok Sabha constituency and had reportedly requested party seniors to change the candidates in some of the seats. However, the party didn't pay heed to her.

Mohanty had fought from the Puri Lok Sabha constituency in the 2014 General Elections but lost to BJD candidate Pinaki Misra.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has been contesting from the Puri Lok Sabha constituency while the ruling BJD has fielded former Mumbai Police Commissioner Arup Patnaik from the high-profile constituency.

