Cong complains to ECI, accuses Gujarat Speaker of campaigning for BJP

Gandhinagar, April 12 The Gujarat Congress Committee has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India against Shankar Chaudhary, Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct.

Manish Doshi, spokesperson for the Committee, submitted the complaint to the ECI along with video evidence to support the allegations.

The controversy stems from activities that allegedly took place after the Lok Sabha elections were announced on March 17, activating the Model Code of Conduct across India.

Manish Doshi said, "According to Parliamentary Systems and Procedures Part-1, Chapter-9, upon appointment, the Speaker must detach from any political affiliations and remain completely impartial in political matters.”

Despite these stipulations, “Chaudhary is accused of engaging in political campaigning.”

The complaint details that “Chaudhary organised and participated in meetings in Banaskantha District and the Vav-Tharad area, advocating on behalf of the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate, which could be a significant breach of conduct for a sitting Speaker.”

The ECI has yet to respond to the complaint.

