‘Cong cross-voting in presidential polls’, claims AIUDF MLA

AIUDF MLA in Assam alleged that some Congress members are cross-voting in Presidential polls, he said "There was a Congress meeting yesterday, it was attended by only 2-3 MLAs. Only District Pres was there. What was the need for a meeting in Assembly? Clear that Congress is cross-voting, it may be 20+. You can see numbers on the day of result: Karimuddin Barbhuiya."



The Presidential polling has begun on Monday. Draupadi Murmu is the NDA candidate, who is contesting against Yashwant Sinha, who is the opposition's choice. The President is elected by members of the Electoral College consisting of elected Members of Parliament and of all the state Assemblies, including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Nominated Members of Parliament, state Assemblies, and Members of Legislative Council are not eligible to vote. A total of 776 Members of Parliament and 4,033 MLAs will vote in the Presidential elections.