Cong not getting candidates for LS polls: K’taka ex-CM Bommai

Bengaluru, March 14 Former Chief Minister and BJP MP candidate from Haveri Basavaraj Bommai claimed on Thursday that due to fear of defeat, the Congress in Karnataka was not able to find candidates and its ministers were also not willing to contest polls.

Bommai made this remark amid claims by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar that "some BJP leaders were in touch with him".

The former CM said that the Congress was in a bad state. "The experienced and new faces are being given preference by the BJP. This kind of decision could only be taken by the BJP. In Congress the situation is not similar. Even the ministers are fearing defeat. It is the habit of DyCM D.K. Shivakumar to claim that those who did not get tickets in BJP are in his touch. The Congress leaders are not finding candidates for contesting," Bommai stated.

He was speaking to reporters after meeting former CM B.S. Yediyurappa at his residence here.

Bommai said the party high command had made a decision for him to contest. “Yediyurappa has blessed me always and I have taken his blessings now. He has promised to campaign for me,” he stated.

