Cong not pursuing politics of vengeance: D. K. Shivakumar on Covid 'scam' FIR

Speaking to media persons, Shivakumar said, the Congress-led Karnataka government was not pursuing politics of vengeance in initiating action regarding the Covid "scam".

Shivakumar stated, "The government had formed a commission led by High Court Justice John Michael D’Cunha and action was taken as per the panel's recommendations."

"We are studying the recommendations after which more action will be followed and everything will happen within the framework of law," he said.

"If we were to pursue vengeful politics, any decision could have been made. The complainant woman had approached the court. If we were to misuse the police force, any decision would have been taken," Shivakumar stated referring to the POCSO case filed against former CM B. S. Yediyurappa.

"We had discussed certain issues and scams before the election. When the report of the commission is submitted, we can't sit quietly," Shivakumar said.

"Hence, we can't ignore when a commission gives a report and the government will take action," he said.

Sources stated that the Congress government is preparing to initiate legal action against prominent BJP leaders facing the allegations in the Covid scam. Earlier, the Commission had stated that B. S. Yediyurappa and then Health Ministers B. Sriramulu and K. Sudhakar had allegedly indulged in rampant corruption and misuse of power during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government lodged an FIR in this regarding, naming officials at the Vidhana Soudha police station in Bengaluru on Friday.

The government is also preparing to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the matter and act swiftly, the sources confirmed.

The 10-page FIR discusses the role of five doctors, two government officers, a pharmaceutical company and industries. It also mentions the involvement of politicians and no names have been given.

