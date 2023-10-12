'Cong resolution on Hamas similar to Pak, Taliban'

Guwahati, Oct 12 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reacted to Congress' resolution supporting "Palestinian rights" amid the latest round of hostilities by asserting that it had "striking similarities" to those made by Pakistan and the Taliban.

Taking to his 'X' handle, Sarma on Wednesday claimed that there are similarities in three aspects. He mentioned in his social media post: "Do not condemn Hamas, do not deplore terror attack on Israel and silent on hostages - women and children -- these points are also supported by Pakistan and Taliban."

According to Sarma, "sacrificing the nation's interest to politics of appeasement is in the Congress' DNA".

The Assam Chief Minister shared Congress party's resolution and a note from Islamabad on the war situation in the Middle East to draw a comparison between both the statements.

Earlier, the resolution passed by the Congress Working Committee stated it has long-standing support "for the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-government and to live with dignity and respect".

The statement also called for an "immediate cease-fire" between the Israeli forces and the Hamas terrorists. The resolution further mentioned.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor