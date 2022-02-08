Cong shares Mani Shankar Aiyar's photographs, Twitter users troll, seek clarity

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi speech in the Lok Sabha, the Congress Twitter handles on Monday shared the images of senior leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, causing massive trolling of the posts.

As the photographs were shared without any caption or context from Congress handles, it led to a flurry of activity on the social media site.

These pictures were shared moments after PM Modi's criticism of the Congress in Lok Sabha and terming the party "leader of the Tukde Tukde gang".

The first picture was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Uttar Pradesh Congress without any caption.

Shortly, more pictures were shared by the INC Chhattisgarh and Telangana Congress handles and this too was not accompanied by any caption.

The sharing of these pictures was followed by widespread trolling by several Twitter users with condolence messages being shared on Aiyar's "possible demise".

Several users also asked Congress to reveal the context of these pictures.

Some of the users also tried to link it to PM Modi's statement in the Lok Sabha.

Some Twitter users also expressed apprehension that the party's verified Twitter handles may have been hacked leading to the sharing of these pictures.

The INC Chhattisgarh handle later put out a tweet saying: "There is nothing mysterious [about this picture]. All Indians understand these pictures that speak. The country can even read pictures and some liars can't even read a teleprompter".

( With inputs from ANI )

