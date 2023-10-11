Cong to vacate its war room in Delhi after expiry of building allotment

New Delhi, Oct 11 The Congress will vacate its war room located in the national capital’s Gurdwara Rakabganj area as the term of the building has expired, sources said on Wednesday.

A source said that the Rajya Sabha Secretariat has issued a notice to the party, directing it to vacate the 15 GRG building by October 15.

Party sources confirmed the news and said that the term of the building has expired, and "we will be vacating the building this month".

As per the sources, the building was allotted in the name of Pradeep Bhattacharya.

The Congress war room has been functioning from this building for the past several years. Following the vacation notice by the RS Secretariat, the party has started moving the equipment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor