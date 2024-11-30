Cong trying to cover up failure by blaming ECI, EVMs: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

New Delhi, Nov 30 Senior BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday lashed out at "fraudulent" Congress for blaming the Election Commission of India and EVMs and for its electoral losses in Maharashtra and said that it was nothing but an attempt to cover up its failure.

Talking to IANS, the former NDA minister said that Congress, instead of working on its ideology, was blaming the judiciary, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and poll panel for its defeat.

"They (Congress leaders) know EVMs were far better than ballot papers as earlier booth fixing and ballot grabbing used to occur," he said.

He also pointed to 'divide within the party' over Congress leaders' demand for restoration of ballot papers and stated that their contrasting voices are coming to fore because many of them don not want to speak lie.

He said that the Congress party harbours a policy of 'divide and rule' and advised it to accept the truth rather than blaming the constitutional agencies for their defeat.

"Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Friday, said people were rejecting party high command and therefore a new strategy was required," he said.

Notably, during the recent CWC meeting, Kharge hinted that "harsh decisions" should be taken in the wake of "unexpected" results in the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. He also called for correcting party's weaknesses and shortcomings at the organisational level.

The CWC adopted a resolution expressing concern over the alleged compromise of the integrity of the electoral process. The resolution stated that the party would soon launch a movement in response against 'abuse' of electoral machinery.

Underscoring the need for unity, he had said, "The most important thing that I keep saying is that lack of unity and statements against each other harm us a lot. Unless we fight elections unitedly and stop making statements against each other, our unity will be ruined."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor