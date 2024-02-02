Congress Accuses BJP of Attempting to Topple Opposition-Led State Governments

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that the BJP is systematically targeting opposition-led state governments across the country, citing delays in government formation processes as evidence.

Ramesh highlighted the recent delay in inviting Champai Soren to take oath as Jharkhand chief minister, comparing it to the swift reappointment of Nitish Kumar in Bihar after his resignation. He emphasized that despite the JMM-led coalition's majority in the Jharkhand assembly, there was a perceived delay in extending the invitation to Soren.

We have 48 MLAs in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly, despite that there was a delay in inviting Soren to take oath, he said, alleging that the BJP was trying to break the JMM, RJD or the Congress to form its government in the state.

The same was done in Maharashtra. BJP’s game plan is to topple every (opposition) dispensation to form its own government, he said at a press conference here, adding that it also happened in Madhya Pradesh in 2020.

Champai Soren, who assumed office as chief minister on Friday, was appointed to the position on Thursday following his urgent appeal to the governor to acknowledge his claim for government formation. The state had plunged into a state of uncertainty after the resignation of Hemant Soren on Wednesday, exacerbating an already existing political crisis.