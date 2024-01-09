Congress Awaiting Ground Permission From Manipur Government for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

The Congress announced that it is currently awaiting ground permission from the Manipur government to commence its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, a request submitted approximately a week ago. Girish Chodankar, the AICC in-charge of Manipur, informed reporters that party leaders held discussions with the state chief secretary Vineet Joshi, who indicated that the decision rests with Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The chief secretary assured that they will be informed about the granting of the permission on Monday evening itself, he said. But with no official communication as yet from the government, AICC general secretary K Venugopal told reporters during his visit to the spot from here the Yatra will be flagged off on January 14, that the BJP-led government in the state should give the ground permission for it tonight itself.

Venugopal said the Yatra is nyay (justice) for the youth, for women, farmers and poor people. This is not a political yatra and no political motive is involved. This yatra is not connected with election preparations, he asserted. Even if the permission is not granted, we would like a word on it, Chodankar said adding the party leaders met the chief secretary with no intention to politicise the issue.

Chonkdar, who was speaking to reporters earlier in the day, claimed, We are actually trying to help the government to showcase to the world that Manipur is returning to normalcy. We are very hopeful there will be no politics over this yatra. The Manipur chief minister should understand the importance of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and think about Manipur first and not BJP politics. Asked, the AICC general secretary said We are starting this yatra from Manipur because the state needs justice (Nyay). The wounds which Manipur suffered must be healed, Venugopal added.

