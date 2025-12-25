Congress begins organisational overhaul after Bihar Assembly poll debacle

Patna, Dec 25 After the poor performance in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the Congress has initiated a comprehensive organisational review. The party managed to win only six seats, and all senior Congress leaders faced defeat, triggering internal introspection and dissent.

In this context, an important meeting of district observers was held on Thursday at the Congress state headquarters, Sadaqat Ashram, under the leadership of State Congress President Rajesh Ram.

The meeting focused on preparing a roadmap to strengthen the party organization at the grassroots level.

During the meeting, district observers were instructed to visit districts and blocks by January 8 and assess the organizational structure at all levels.

They have been tasked with identifying strong and weak leaders from the panchayat to the district level and submitting their detailed reports to the state headquarters on January 9.

Chairing the meeting, Rajesh Ram emphasized the need to reinforce the party at the booth level and directed observers to focus on public outreach and organizational discipline.

“The organization needs to be strengthened further at the booth level. Instructions have been given to prioritize public issues and effectively communicate the party’s policies and programs to the people,” said Rajesh Ram, state Congress president, Bihar.

The meeting included extensive discussions on the party’s future action plan, a review of organizational work done so far, membership drives, public relations programs, and strategies to revitalize the party structure at the district level.

Special emphasis was placed on continuous communication, discipline, and active participation by party workers.

District observers were urged to work with coordination and responsibility to ensure the success of upcoming organizational programs.

Following the assembly election setback, internal dissent has intensified within the Congress.

Several leaders have openly blamed the state president and the state in charge for the party’s poor performance.

Multiple rounds of review meetings have already taken place, from Delhi to Patna, as the party searches for corrective measures.

Once again, the Congress leadership is relying on its observer mechanism to identify the root causes behind the party’s organizational weaknesses and to chart a path for revival in Bihar.

