Congress calls for BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's suspension over offensive remarks, Lok Sabha Speaker issues strict warning

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday took "serious note" of certain objectionable remarks made by BJP member Ramesh Bidhuri in the House and warned him of "strict action" if such behaviour is repeated in the future, officials said.Bidhuri's remarks targeting Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member Kunwar Danish Ali during a discussion on the "success of Chandrayaan-3" in the Lok Sabha triggered a furore, with opposition leaders calling for strict action against him.

The officials said the speaker has warned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader of strict action if such behaviour is repeated.Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had expressed regret in the House immediately after Bidhuri made the objectionable remarks on Thursday night.The Congress on Friday took strong objections to BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's remarks in the Lok Sabha and demanded his suspension from the House. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav also issued a statement to say that PM Modi has given birth to a distorted socio-political culture against the country's rich parliamentary traditions.