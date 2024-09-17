Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Writes to Modi Over Objectionable Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday called for strict action against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who have made controversial and violent remarks about Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge condemned the "violent language" used by BJP and allied party leaders, describing it as dangerous for the country’s future. He specifically mentioned recent comments from Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu, BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marvah, and Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad.

Kharge’s letter highlighted Bittu's statement referring to Gandhi as the "number one terrorist," Marvah's threat to Gandhi's safety, and Gaikwad's offer of a Rs 11 lakh reward for anyone who harmed Gandhi. "The world is shocked that a BJP minister from Uttar Pradesh is calling the Leader of the Opposition a 'number one terrorist.' In Maharashtra, an MLA from an allied party is offering a reward for cutting off Gandhi's tongue. In Delhi, a BJP leader has threatened Gandhi with a fate similar to Indira Gandhi’s," Kharge wrote.

Kharge urged Modi to enforce discipline and decorum among party leaders, calling for strict legal action to prevent the degradation of Indian politics. "I urge you to rein in such leaders and ensure that they are held accountable for their statements," Kharge said.

Addressing the media later, Kharge stressed the need for BJP leaders to exercise restraint. "I want to draw PM Modi's attention to the uncivilised remarks made by NDA leaders against Rahul Gandhi. The MoS for Railways and a UP minister have called Gandhi a terrorist. One leader even suggested Gandhi’s fate would be similar to his grandmother’s. Such statements are inciting further hostility. PM Modi must impose limits on his party leaders and take strict action," Kharge said.

This follows Bittu's remarks suggesting that Gandhi is unpatriotic and a "number one terrorist." "Rahul Gandhi has spent most of his time abroad and criticises India. His statements have been praised by separatists and terrorists. He is the country’s biggest enemy and should be apprehended," Bittu said.

Additionally, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad offered Rs 11 lakh to anyone who "cuts off" Gandhi’s tongue, criticizing Gandhi's remarks made during an event in the United States. "Rahul Gandhi's statement has revealed the true face of the Congress. I will give Rs 11 lakh to whoever cuts off his tongue," Gaikwad said.