Congress collecting 'RR tax' in Telangana: PM Modi

Zaheerabad (Telangana), April 30 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday alleged that the Congress government in Telangana is collecting ‘RR tax' from industrialists and contractors and sending a part of this black money to Delhi.

Addressing a public meeting in the Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency, PM Modi, without naming anyone, appealed to the people of Telangana to elect the BJP nominees to put a check on ‘RR tax’.

He also cautioned people that if ‘RR tax’ goes unchecked, it will destroy Telangana to the extent that it will not be able to rise again.

It needs to be mentioned that the abbreviation of the name of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is RR.

“Earlier, the TRS/BRS destroyed Telangana and now RR tax is destroying it,” he said.

Stating that the Telugu film industry gave many hit films, the Prime Minister said, “'RRR' was a super hit film. Now the Telangana Congress has given RR tax. While 'RRR' brought glory to the country, RR tax is bringing shame.

“Industrialists and contractors in Telangana are being told to pay some per cent of their earnings as RR tax through the backdoor. There is an allegation that a specific part of this black money is going to Delhi."

He also alleged that Congress has found a new way to loot people as it is talking of imposing an inheritance tax, adding that under the proposed scheme, 55 per cent of the people's life savings will be taken away as inheritance tax.

The Prime Minister also described the Congress and the BRS as members of the ‘corruption racket’.

When the BRS indulged in corruption and did the biggest scam in Kaleshwaram, the Congress, which was in the opposition, had promised to conduct an inquiry. But after coming to power, it just sat on those files, PM Modi said.

He also claimed that when the BRS was in power, there was no progress in the probe into the cash-for-vote case.

The Prime Minister claimed that the BRS leaders were found involved in the liquor scam carried out by a party in Delhi, as he pointed out that the Congress has an alliance with the same party in the national capital.

“When a probe was conducted, the members of the corruption racket came out in support of each other,” he said.

Claiming that the BJP gives priority to farmers’ welfare, he accused the Congress of betraying the farmers.

“The Congress had promised that within 100 days, it will waive farmers’ loans, but it has still not fulfilled its promise. It had also promised Rs 500 per quintal bonus on paddy, but now it is not ready to open its mouth on this promise,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said the country has seen that when a government is strong and decisive, it can script history with its work, as he cited the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as an example.

Stating that the temple should have been constructed immediately after Independence, the Prime Minister said the temple was not built by Modi, but it became possible with the votes given by the people.

Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G. Kishan Reddy, BJP MP G. Laxman, party candidate from Zaheerabad B.B. Patil, and BJP nominee from Medak Raghunandan Rao were present at the election rally.

