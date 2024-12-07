Congress concludes Delhi Nyay Yatra, vows to defeat AAP, BJP

New Delhi, Dec 7 Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav on Saturday concluded his month-long Delhi Nyay Yatra, which covered all the 70 Assembly constituencies, and said Delhiites now want good governance which can be delivered only by the Congress.

He said that the “unprecedented” public support for the Yatra was a clear message that people want Congress back in power to run a democratic government and not one-man shows like that of Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thousands of Congress workers and local residents joined the Yatra on Saturday when it started from Krishan Vihar, Rathi Complex, Burari with Yadav getting a rousing reception.

The Delhi Congress chief said that after walking over 650 km within Delhi, talking to a cross-section of people, he has got a sense of the difficulties and sufferings of the people.

He promised to address issues related to youth who are unemployed, street vendors, teachers who languish in ad hoc jobs, and housewives who struggle to make ends meet, besides the menace of dirty drinking water, inflated electricity bills, and air and water pollution.

The Delhi Congress president also hit out at the BJP for giving up its plans to launch a ‘Parivartan Yatra’ to influence the voters in view of the upcoming Assembly elections.

He said that other than making promises and indulging in rhetoric, the BJP has done nothing for the people of Delhi, and the voters have been repeatedly rejecting the BJP for the past 26 years, as it was corrupt and inefficient like Kejriwal.

Yadav said that Kejriwal, instead of asking his own Government to take fool-proof steps to ensure the safety and security of the people, was indulging in cheap politics by blaming the BJP.

He said that AAP and BJP were equally guilty of creating a “jungle raj” in Delhi.

He said that when Congress was in power in Delhi, Kejriwal had demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit following the Nirbhaya incident and wondered why he was not demanding the resignation of his own Chief Minister Atishi over law and order.

--IANS

rch/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor