“Congress Conspired To Finish Off the Gowda Family and Now They Are Hatching Such a Conspiracy Against BS Yediyurappa”: HD Kumaraswamy

The newly appointed Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy at his first visit to the city after being appointed by the Modi government, questioned the Centre and Gujarat government’s decision of allocating a whopping Rs. 3.2 crore subsidy to the US-based semiconductor manufacturer Micron Technology for every job it generates in India. He said that at industrial estates like Peenya in Karnataka there are small-scale industries. How many jobs have they created and what benefits have we given them? How to safeguard India’s wealth, as unemployment was the key issue in the LS polls, he expressed his concern.

Kumaraswamy asked whether the country needed investments like this by Micron. It is important to mention that Micron is setting up a semiconductor manufacturing unit at Sanand in Gujarat, investing about $2.7 million. The company will recover 70% of its investment cost in subsidies from the state and central governments. And the company will generate about 5k jobs. Kumaraswamy said that his priority would be to tackle unemployment.

Accusing the Congress, Kumaraswamy said that the ruling government would be completely eliminated from the state if it conspires against senior BJP-JD(S) leaders. He said that Congress had conspired to finish off our family and now they are hatching such a conspiracy against BS Yediyurappa. After targeting Gowda, Congress is now targeting Yediyurappa.

He said that the BJP-JD(S) alliance will continue its fight against the Congress as they are misusing the power. “Without taking the name and indicating toward Deputy CM DK Shivkumar HDK said, “Some leaders are having sleepless nights after I have been inducted into PM Modi’s cabinet. To win Hassan's LS seat they did dirty politics by circulating pen drives.”