Congress Cries "Betrayal," BJP Scampers for Support: Unrest in Bihar as Nitish Kumar Shakes up Alliances

Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar and the national president of the Janata Dal (United), resigned from his post on Sunday. He met the governor of Bihar, Rajendra Arlekar, at the Raj Bhavan in Patna and told him that the JD(U) had decided to end its alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of Lalu Yadav.This decision has led to a flurry of reactions in the political circles. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has commented on the political power shift in Bihar.

Jairam Ramesh in a post on X said that Nitish Kumar, who frequently changes political partners, is giving tough competition to the chameleons in changing colours.He wrote, “Nitish Kumar, who frequently changes political partners, is giving tough competition to the chameleons in changing colours. The people of Bihar will not forgive the experts of this betrayal and those who made them dance on their tune. It is quite clear that the Prime Minister and the BJP are scared of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and this political drama has been created to divert attention from it."

Following his resignation, Nitish Kumar has marked his fourth instance of switching political allegiances.Among the 243 members in the Bihar Assembly, the RJD holds 79 seats, followed by the BJP with 78, JD(U) with 45, Congress with 19, CPI (M-L) with 12, and CPI(M) and CPI with 2 each. Additionally, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) has 4 seats, while the AIMIM and an Independent each hold two seats.