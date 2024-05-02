‘Congress Dhundho Yatra’ After June 4: Amit Shah Attacks Rahul Gandhi at Bareilly Rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Thursday against Rahul Gandhi, stating that he initiated his party's campaign with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which will culminate in a 'Congress Dhoondho Yatra,' implying that the party will face a significant setback in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at an election rally in the area, Shah said that the Rahul Gandhi will be forced to take out 'Congress Dhundho Yatra' after June 4. Shah claimed that Rahul, along with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and SP's Akhilesh Yadav, chose not to attend the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, fearing it could alienate their voter base.

Shah said that this election is for ending terrorism and Naxalism and making India the third major economy globally.

Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi will eliminate terrorism, and Left Wing Extremism from the country. "The third term for Prime Minister Modi means the success of Chandrayaan, Mangal Yaan and Aditya Yaan missions," he said during a public rally in Karnataka's Hubballi. "During the rule of the Congress government under Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, infiltrators from Pakistan used to explode bombs here and escape.