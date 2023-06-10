Congress dismisses reports of Sachin Pilot floating own party as rumours

Congress dismissed as rumours reports that its leader Sachin Pilot may announce his own party on his father Rajesh Pilot's death anniversary and asserted it will contest Rajasthan's assembly polls unitedly, even as sources close to him said there has not been much forward movement on his demands.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said he is in touch with the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister and asserted that the party is united and will contest the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan together.

However, sources close to Pilot said he wants resolution of the issues that he has raised, especially his demand that the Ashok Gehlot government takes action against alleged corruption during the previous BJP regime. There has not been much forward movement on these issues, they added.

Besides graft, Pilot's two other demands were reconstituting the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and making fresh appointments in it, and compensation for those affected by the cancellation of government recruitment exams following paper leaks.

Speaking with PTI at the AICC headquarters, Venugopal said, I don't believe in rumours. The reality is that the Congress president and Rahul Gandhi discussed with Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot and after that we said that we will go together. That is the position of the Congress party. In my knowledge, there is no such thing, he said, when asked specifically about reports of Pilot floating a new party.