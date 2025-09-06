Congress following double standards on GST rate cuts: Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru, Sep 6 The Congress is following double standards on the issue of GST rate cuts and its true colours are exposed now, former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP office here on Saturday, he said on the matter of GST reduction, the Congress has a double policy.

"They claim taxes should be reduced for the people, but when it comes to giving up their share of revenue, they are unwilling. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has imposed an additional tax burden of Rs 1 lakh crore on the people of the state. This has pushed the lives of the people into hardship," he said.

Bommai said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has reduced GST for the benefit of common people.

"This will increase consumption, which in turn will raise tax collection. The benefit of tax reduction reaches the common people, and they are aware of it. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is working on this every day. GST reduction will not only change the direction of the country’s economy but also ensure that India emerges as the world’s third-largest economic power even earlier than they expected," he said.

Responding to a question about the state government’s decision to use ballot papers instead of EVMs in local body elections, he said when ballot papers were used, there were many irregularities.

"The State Election Commissioner should look back at what happened then. Siddaramaiah has been elected twice as Chief Minister through EVMs. Now he says Bengaluru’s people need ballot papers. He is dragging people back by 25 years. This decision has been taken only to please his leaders," the former CM said.

Asked about the allegation that in government contracts, opportunities are being given only to Muslims in the name of minorities, the former Karnataka CM said the Constitution does not provide for reservation for minorities. "They are using the Constitution according to their convenience. Social Welfare Minister Dr H.C. Mahadevappa should clarify where the Constitution provides for reservation for religious minorities."

On a question regarding reports that farmer suicides in the state have declined, he said farmer suicides are still happening in the state. "But when farmers die by suicide, cases are not being registered. That is why a claim is made that suicides have reduced," Bommai said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor