Congress frustrated as it fears losing Karnataka elections, says BJP state in-charge Arun Singh

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 6 : A day after Congress leader Randeep Surjewala attacked the ruling BJP by saying that it is facing a "mass exodus" in Karnataka, the party's state in-charge Arun Singh on Thursday hit back at the grand old party and said that the remarks display their frustration.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh said, "The way Congress leader Surjewala and others levelled attack the party, it shows that there is frustration in the minds of Congress members as they are losing the forthcoming State Assembly elections."

"Out of desperation and despair, the party is making such allegations as they can clearly see the graph of Congress is falling, against the graph of BJP, which is continuously shooting up," Arun Singh told .

"This is because of the work that has been done in Karnataka under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There has been development surrounding every class, farmers, poor, women," he said.

On Tuesday, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala claimed that the BJP government has dispatched the central agencies to conduct raids against the party leaders and candidates listed for the Karnataka Assembly polls and that his party has "authentic information" about the BJP failing to select its own candidates for the polls.

Surjewala alleged that there is a "mass exodus" taking place in the BJP in the poll-bound state.

"We have authentic information that BJP is unable to select its candidates for BJP's ministers and MLAs are refusing to contest seats...A mass exodus is happening in BJP in Karnataka. About 10 MLAs, MLCs, ex-MLAs and ex-MLCs, their boards & corporation chairmen have resigned in dozens and joined Congress," he claimed.

Reacting to this, Singh said that the BJP is a democratic party and follows a tradition in narrowing down the list of candidates for polls.

"First the State Election Committee makes the panel and recommends it to the Central Election Committee. After that the Central Election Committee finalizes the names. This has always been the case in the Bharatiya Janata Party," the BJP leader said.

He said that, on the other hand, Congress was in a hurry in deciding their candidates.

"They announced their candidates early, and now they are feeling that there is a big rebellion between them and a large number of people are going to lose in the first list in Congress," Arun Singh said.

"The chariot of Congress had stopped many years ago, it has happened only because of frustration, there is disappointment in them as they are losing the upcoming polls. That is why they are making hue and cry of ED and Income Tax," he said, adding that doesn't know what else allegations the Congress will make.

He further said that the same was done during Assembly elections in several states.

"The same thing was done during Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Mpur Assembly elections," he said, adding that wherever the allegations were made, the Congress lost there.

On Karnataka Assembly polls, the State party in charge said that by seeing the enthusiasm of the party workers, it is clearly evident that the BJP will form the government again in the State.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor