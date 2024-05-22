Congress gave walkover to BJP in most LS seats in Assam: AIUDF MLA

Guwahati, May 22 AIUDF MLA in Assam, Karim Uddin Barbhuiya, claimed on Wednesday that the leaders of the Congress and the INDIA bloc gave a walkover to the BJP in a handful of parliamentary segments in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls in the state.

He told reporters on Wednesday, "The Congress and the INDIA bloc parties fought elections in only three seats in the state -- Nagaon, Karimganj and Dhubri. They gave a walkover to the BJP in the remaining 11 seats."

According to Barbhuiya, the Congress leaders criticised Badruddin Ajmal more as compared to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

"The speeches of the Congress leaders confused us as to whether the Prime Minister was Narendra Modi or Badruddin Ajmal. It was like price rise, unemployment, etc. in the country were created by the AIUDF chief, and not PM Modi," he said.

The AIUDF general secretary also took a jibe at the opposition leaders for their recent meeting on the post-poll situation in Assam.

"Let the INDIA bloc leaders drink as much tea or coffee as they want; however, they will contest hardly 22 seats in the next Assembly polls in the state. Out of these 22 seats, at least 15 are with the AIUDF now," he claimed.

Barbhuiya also predicted that the Congress will fail to pose a challenge to the BJP in the rest of the seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly.

"The Congress does not want to fight the BJP. Their main rival is the AIUDF," he claimed.

