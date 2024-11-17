Congress in Himachal to hold event in Bilaspur to mark two years at helm

Shimla, Nov 17 The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday announced to hold of a mega event in Bilaspur, the home district of BJP national President J.P. Nadda, to mark two years at helm.

Four party leaders from Bilaspur called on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu here to discuss developmental initiatives for Bilaspur district, an official statement said.

They were Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, former minister Ram Lal Thakur, former legislators Bumber Thakur and Vivek Kumar.

The Chief Minister informed them that the government has decided that a mega event to celebrate the completion of two years of the state government will be held on December 11 in Bilaspur town.

Over 25,000 people are expected to attend the event and the Chief Minister directed arrangements to begin to ensure its success.

The leaders assured the Chief Minister that the event would be historic. Discussions were also held on developmental projects underway in the district. The Chief Minister emphasised that the government is committed to ensuring comprehensive development in the Bilaspur district.

The leaders raised the demand for constructing the Beri-Dadola bridge, saying it would benefit residents of three constituencies -- Bilaspur (Sadar), Jhanduta and Ghumarwin.

They apprised the Chief Minister that approach roads on both sides of the bridge have already been constructed. The Chief Minister assured them the construction of the bridge would be prioritized, and a survey would be conducted.

After the survey, the government would make financial implications for the project.

Former minister Ram Lal Thakur demanded granting Nagar Panchayat status to Swarghat under the Naina Devi assembly constituency, while Vivek Kumar raised a similar demand for Jhanduta under the Jhanduta assembly constituency.

The Chief Minister assured both leaders that the government would seriously consider these demands and make every effort to grant Nagar Panchayat status to these areas.

