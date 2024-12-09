Congress in Kerala considers generational change amid leadership speculations

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 9 The Congress party in Kerala is once again abuzz with talks of a generational shift, as calls grow for the 76-year-old state party president, K. Sudhakaran, to step down. Sudhakaran, who represents the CPI(M) stronghold of Kannur in the Lok Sabha, has dismissed such speculations, attributing them to media chatter.

“It’s only the TV channels discussing this; there is no such move,” Sudhakaran remarked.

However, insiders close to AICC General Secretary Deepa Dasmunshi suggest that the party's national leadership is exploring a possible leadership change in Kerala.

Kerala’s Congress unit has revolved around towering figures like K. Karunakaran, A.K. Antony, Oommen Chandy, and Ramesh Chennithala for decades. With Chandy's passing and Antony retiring from active politics, the party now faces a leadership vacuum. Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, who currently helm the party, have struggled to rise to the stature of their predecessors.

The once-dominant faction, led by Chandy, has fragmented, with many members aligning with either the Sudhakaran or Satheesan camps. This internal realignment underlines the challenges of sustaining strong factional identities within the party.

A political analyst, speaking on condition of anonymity, highlighted a critical issue -- the lack of grooming for the next generation of leaders. “Just look at the Communist parties, they have set a fixed term for their leaders to remain as legislators, giving chances to the upcoming generation and they have no dearth of leaders. But the Congress has not cultivated a pipeline of successors. This is a structural problem the high command is now trying to address," the analyst said.

The party’s national leadership appears keen on injecting fresh energy into its Kerala unit, particularly with Priyanka Gandhi now an MP and Rahul Gandhi serving as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Upcoming local body elections in 2025 and state assembly polls in 2026 have further underscored the urgency for change. As part of its efforts, the Congress high command has initiated consultations with state leaders.

While Sudhakaran has found support from figures like Shashi Tharoor, the four-time MP from Thiruvananthapuram, the need for broader consensus is evident. Tharoor remarked, “I don’t know of any decision by the high command, but I don’t think Sudhakaran has to be replaced.”

Another significant challenge for the Congress in Kerala is the lack of a prominent leader from the Christian community, a traditionally strong support base for the party. Names like Mathew Kuzhalnadan, Roji M. George, Benny Behanan, and Anto Antony are being considered for elevation to fill this void.

With the discussions now underway, the Congress high command faces a delicate balancing act. Any misstep could be counterproductive for the party’s prospects in the upcoming elections.

