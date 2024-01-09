Congress in no hurry over seat sharing in Bihar: State chief

Patna, Jan 9 A day after JD-U leaders K.C. Tyagi and Bijendra Yadav blamed Congress for delay in seat sharing formula in Bihar, Congress state chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Tuesday said that his party is not in hurry to finalise the seat sharing in Bihar.

“The JD-U leaders are asking for the seat sharing formula to be finalised. I want to tell them that there is no hurry. When the time comes, seat sharing will be finalised,” Singh said.

He said that the upcoming general election has not been announced yet. “Even, BJP has not distributed its seats with the alliance partners of NDA,” Singh said.

Earlier, Tyagi and Bihar cabinet minister Bijendra Yadav had advocated that the seat sharing formula should be finalised as soon as possible.

“The delay in seat sharing will hurt INDIA bloc in the Lok Sabha election,” they had said.

Reacting to Tyagi's statement, Akhilesh Singh said that he is not the authorised leader to talk about the seat sharing formula.

“For Congress, the statement of Vijay Chaudhary is valuable. If he says anything, it will be more important for us,” Akhilesh said.

Following Akhilesh’s statement, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary also advocated about the seat sharing formula.

“We have a clear stand that is to finalise the seat sharing formula as quickly as possible. We have set no date or deadline for it. We just want to finalise it as soon as possible. The delay will only hurt our alliance,” Chaudhary said.

He said that JD-U contested 17 seats in 2019 and won 16 of them.

“We have 16 MPs in the state and want to contest on all these seats,” Chaudhary said.

On Bharat Nyay Yatra, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said that every party has its own strategy.

