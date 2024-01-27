Congress in Seat-Sharing Talks with Gehlot, Akhilesh Yadav; Decision on Formula Awaited

The Congress announced on Saturday that productive discussions regarding seat-sharing are ongoing between senior party leader Ashok Gehlot and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. The party stated that it will provide updates once a finalized formula is reached. This statement from the Congress follows Yadav's assertion that their alliance with the Congress has begun positively, emphasizing the strength of 11 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

With the state contributing 80 members to the Lower House of Parliament and elections scheduled for April-May, Ramesh, in response to Yadav's comments during a press conference, confirmed Gehlot's involvement in the talks. He highlighted the positive and constructive atmosphere surrounding the discussions.

We will inform you once a formula is finalised, he said. The agreement that will be reached in Uttar Pradesh will be beneficial for the Congress, the SP and the INDIA bloc. Ramesh’s remarks came minutes after Yadav in a post in Hindi on X said, Our cordial alliance with the Congress is off to a good start with 11 strong seats. This trend will move forward with the winning equation. INDIA team and PDA strategy will change history