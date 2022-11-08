Congress initiated appeasement politics: Karnataka Health Minister

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday hit out at Congress and said that the oldest party of the country initiated appeasement politics in the nation and from the last 75 years they are the one who have been indulging in it adding that BJP's mantra is "sabka saath sabka vikas sabka vishwas".

Speaking to ANI, at the premises of Bengaluru airport in Devanahalli where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a 108-feet bronze statue of Kempe Gowda, Sudhakar said, "I take pride in acknowledging my government. Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa initiated the idea of the statue of prosperity way back in 2019 after BJP formed a government in the state. This idea was muted almost 3.5 years ago and today to visualize this beautiful scenic statue, the statue of the prosperity of Kempe Gowda, who was the architect of Bengaluru and modern Karnataka. So it is really befitting. So I really acknowledge it. CM Basavaraj Bommai also pursued this after assuming office to ensure that this historical monument is established. I thank them."

Replying to a question, that Congress is alleging that it is a kind of pleasing tactic by the BJP of the one community, the Karnataka Minister said, "Appeasement politics is initiated by Congress in the nation. Right from 75 years ago appeasing communities. Our dharma "sarvavyapi sarva sparshi". "Sabka saath sabka vikas sabka vishwas", this is the mantra of PM Modi."

He said that the BJP is not in favour of appeasement politics.

"The best example you can see is of yesterday's EWS case, which was upheld by the apex court. So the economically weaker sections are there in all religions and castes. So this kind of idea only BJP can get and can implement successfully," he said.

Taking a dig at Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), Sudhakar said that they are upset because they were not able to do anything for the Vokkaliga community or for the minorities in the state.

"Why Congress is upset today because what they could not, JDS could not do, what they didn't get an idea like this, the BJP has implemented. Kempe Gowda, though he belongs to the powerful Vokkaliga community. They deceived the Vokkaliga community. They did not do anything for the Vokkaliga community, especially Congress. The only PM who held the highest office in this country, HD Deve Gowda, who is the son of this soil, was dethroned by the Congress party by giving lame excuses. Similarly, our SM Krishna, who is highly respected in Karnataka politics, was also made to demit the office, even till today they are not given a reason why they were both dethroned from public office. They humiliated SM Krishna so much that he has to quit congress and join BJP. Do they have answers for these? I can quote many examples like this. Kengal Hanumanthaiah who built Vidhana Soudha, did not allow him to inaugurate. So they have some anger towards Vokkaliga community," he said.

Directly targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the BJP Minister said that he is trying to relaunch himself after 20 years.

"He is trying to relaunch himself. he entered politics almost two decades ago. and after 20 years he is again trying to relaunch himself. And by doing cheap tactics he is exposing himself again in front of the people, I can only pity for him," the BJP leader said.

Parsing PM Modi for working for the minorities of the state, he said, "Congress is only appealing kind of party. They try to vow minorities but in a real sense, they have done nothing for minorities. In a real sense if you speak it is only PM Modi ji under Murda Scheme has done. Today if someone has done really good for minorities it is again PM Modi. if somebody has done really good to minority women by abolishing 'triple talak' it is again PM Modi ji and BJP government," he added.

The Karnataka Minister further said that it is for people to introspect and understand the sequence of the incidents in the last 75 years, who is really trying to be the communities irrespective of their religious or caste background who is trying to bring them to the mainstream of development. People should introspect and analyze.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway at the premises of Bengaluru airport in Devanahalli for the inauguration of a 108-feet bronze statue of Kempe Gowda, who was the founder of Bengaluru city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the statue on November 11.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor