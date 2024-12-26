Congress Launches 'Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Pad Yatra' From January 26

The Congress working committee met in Belgaum today and made a significant decision to launch a 'Save the Constitution National Pad Yatra' starting January 26, 2025. Following the meeting, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh stated that the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' revitalized the party and marked a pivotal moment in its politics. He mentioned that the Congress had previously organized a 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra' and now plans a year-long campaign focused on constitutional preservation.

"This yatra will take place in every state and will address various issues, guided by the principles of Mahatma Gandhi. From February to November 2025, there will be no meetings, as this period will be dedicated to party organization. Our 'Jai Bapu Jai Bhim Jai Samvidhan' conference has commenced and will continue throughout the year. An AICC program is also scheduled in Gujarat for April," he added.

During the meeting, the Congress executive reiterated its call for Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation and urged for an immediate socio-economic caste census. The committee expressed concerns over rising prices and advocated for financial aid to the poor and tax relief for the middle class in the upcoming budget. Additionally, they voiced their worries about the safety of religious minorities in Bangladesh and requested the central government to ensure their welfare.

Also Read: Sonia Gandhi’s Letter Urges Congress to Fight for Mahatma Gandhi’s Legacy Amid BJP Era

In a letter to the CWC, Sonia Gandhi highlighted the threat to Mahatma Gandhi's legacy under the BJP government. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi emphasized the party's commitment to constitutional protection during the 'New Satyagraha' meeting. He urged senior leaders to strengthen the party and stressed the importance of engaging with district-level issues rather than remaining in major cities. He asserted that the Congress has more dedicated workers than the RSS, but they need to be given more opportunities within the party.