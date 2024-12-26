Sonia Gandhi’s Letter Urges Congress to Fight for Mahatma Gandhi’s Legacy Amid BJP Era

A significant meeting of the Congress executive was organized in Belgaum, Karnataka, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and other senior leaders in attendance. However, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi could not attend the meeting. Instead, she addressed the Congress executive through a letter. In her letter, Sonia Gandhi expressed concern over the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi being under threat during the BJP regime.

She stated, "Gandhian organizations are being attacked across the country. These organizations never participated in the freedom struggle but vehemently opposed Mahatma Gandhi. They fostered a toxic atmosphere that ultimately led to Mahatma Gandhi's assassination. Today, these forces glorify his murderers," she wrote, sharply criticizing the BJP.

Calling the meeting a "Nav Satyagraha Sabha," Sonia Gandhi urged party members to fight these forces with full strength and determination. She emphasized the importance of strengthening the party's organization to face contemporary challenges. "The history of our organization is so glorious that it has consistently risen to challenges. Through this meeting, let us unite—both individually and collectively—and confront the challenges before us anew. Wishing you all a Happy New Year," she added.

Reflecting on history, Sonia Gandhi noted that the 39th session of the Indian National Congress was held in Belgaum exactly a century ago. "It was during this session that Mahatma Gandhi became the President of the Congress, marking a transformative phase for our party and the freedom movement. Today, we dedicate ourselves to preserving, protecting, and promoting the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. He remains our greatest source of inspiration, even as his legacy is under attack from the BJP government and its affiliated ideologies and institutions," she said.