Congress leader in Bengal makes barb against top brass after Assembly poll debacle

Kolkata, Dec 3 In wake of the Congress' dismal performance in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, a party leader in West Bengal on Sunday indirectly held the high command responsible because of their earlier efforts to join hands with "corrupt forces".

Although Congress leader and Calcutta High Court counsel Kaustav Bagchi did not name any particular party as “corrupt forces”, his clear indication was regarding Congress leaders sharing the dais at INDIA bloc meetings with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

"It is often said that while one achieves heaven when in good company, he gets doomed when in bad company. The results are reflections of the public sentiments against sharing the same dais with all thieves and dacoits. A Congress-free India will not be far away if the party does not try to stand on its own feet instead of just depending on others like a parasite. If such a day comes then the responsibility will be more on us than on BJP," Bagchi said in a social media post which he made just an hour after the trends of the assembly polls were clear.

On Saturday only, Bagchi launched a scathing attack against the state Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for the latter’s move to send a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking a review of the functioning of Parliament's Ethics Committee on the issue of proceedings of against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in the alleged cash-for query scam.

"Today we are describing Mahua Moitra as a nun. Tomorrow we might do the same for Abhishek Banerjee and Mamata Banerjee. Congress workers should start practising to address thieves as monks from today only. Let us start the process with Purnima Kandu, the widow of slain Congress leader Tapan Kandu," Bagchi said in a social media post.

