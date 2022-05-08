Congress leader invites Azam Khan into party, gets notice

Prayagraj (UP), May 8 After the AIMIM, it is now a Congress leader who has extended an invitation to SP MLA Mohd Azam Khan to join the party.

The Congress has now sought an explanation from the leader Irshad Ullah who put up a poster in Prayagraj assuring Azam Khan that he would get the respect he truly deserves.

The poster has photographs of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Azam Khan and party leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam who recently met the SP MLA in jail.

Meanwhile, Prayagraj district spokesman Haseeb Ahmad said that he had sought an explanation from Ullah on the matter.

"The act amounts to indiscipline since the party has not taken any official stand on Azam Khan.

Azam Khan has been lodged in the Sitapur jail since February 2020 in connection with over 87 cases related to statue theft, buffalo theft, goat theft, land encroachment, power dues and land grabbing.

He has received bail in 86 cases and the Allahabad High Court has reserved ruling in one case.

The Supreme Court, last week, took strong exception to unduly delaying the verdict in the case.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has lodged another case against Azam Khan in Rampur.

His supporters have been up in arms over the manner in which the SP has denied support to its leader.

Several Muslim leaders have even quit the SP in protest.

The AIMIM had earlier extended an invitation to Azam Khan to join.

