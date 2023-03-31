Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to be released from jail tomorrow

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu will be released from Patiala Jail tomorrow Saturday. Navjot Singh Sidhu's social media team informed on his Twitter handle on Friday afternoon about his release. "This is to inform everyone that Sardar Navjot Singh Sidhu will be released from Patiala Jail tomorrow," read the latest tweet on Sidhu's Twitter handle.

(As informed by the concerned authorities). — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 31, 2023

Navjot Kaur Sidhu, the wife of Navjot Singh Sidhu, shared a heartfelt message on the day before her husband's expected release from jail.

"Affirmations are true: made by a sound mind or out of your senses. Navjot’s love for Punjab had driven him beyond the realm of any attachment. In a fit of anger, to teach him a lesson I asked for death. God’s grace was waiting but with a rider," tweeted Navjot Kaur Sidhu.

"I will give you what you have asked for but not against the will of Supreme Consciousness. So HE left me in between. Each person’s destiny and journey is different. We have no right to question it. The only person who needs correction is our own self. HIS WORLD: HIS LAWS," she added.

Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had previously been a cricketer, television personality, and politician, was given a one-year sentence of rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court for his involvement in a 34-year-old road rage incident that resulted in the death of an individual.

The family of the deceased had asked for a review of a 2018 order of the Supreme Court acquitting Sidhu of murder charges and imposing a Rs 1,000 fine on him.