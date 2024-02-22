Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Set to Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Moradabad

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a Congress leader, is slated to join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi in Moradabad on February 24th. Sources indicate that she will accompany the yatra for the duration of its Uttar Pradesh segment throughout the weekend. Earlier plans for her participation during the yatra's entry into Uttar Pradesh in Chandauli were disrupted due to health issues and subsequent hospitalization, as per the sources.

The Congress general secretary will join the yatra when it resumes from Moradabad on Saturday and will remain with the yatra during its leg in western Uttar Pradesh, the sources said. The Congress has invited Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to participate in the yatra in Agra, the sources said.

The yatra is scheduled to recommence on the morning of February 24 from Moradabad, continuing to traverse through Sambhal, Aligarh, Hathras, and Agra districts, concluding in Dholpur, Rajasthan, by Sunday.

The Congress has announced a break period from February 26 to March 1 to accommodate Rahul Gandhi's prior commitments. During this time, he will deliver two special lectures at his alma mater, Cambridge University, in the UK on February 27 and February 28. Additionally, he will attend other significant meetings in New Delhi.