Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at ED office after protest march

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Delhi to appear before it in connection with the National Herald case.

He was accompanied by his sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Congress leader surrounded by hundreds of party workers marched to the ED office to appear before the agency from party headquarters.

Delhi Police, however, had denied permission to a Congress rally. The Delhi police cited law and order behind the denial of the permission for the rally.

Police have been deployed outside Rahul Gandhi's residence additional security forces have been also deployed outside the Enforcement Directorate office in the national capital.

Earlier today Congress workers staged a protest holding placards and amidst massive sloganeering in support of Rahul Gandhi. 'Rahul Gandhi zindabad, zindabad' song resonated at Congress party headquarters in the national capital.

Several Congress workers were detained near the party headquarters as they raised slogans against the Central government.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala today said that the party's 'Satyagraha' march will continue despite the Delhi Police denying permission to the party to hold protests.

Slamming the Centre for denying permission to Congress to hold its "Satyagraha march" in the national capital, party general secretary Randeep Surjewala addressing media persons said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has imposed an "undeclared emergency" in the entire central Delhi area.

"We will hold a peaceful protest march to the ED office under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. We are the protectors of the Constitution, we will not bow down or be scared. By deploying a large police force, it has been proven that the Modi government is shaken by Congress."

Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said that they are here in the national capital from various parts of India to show solidarity with our party leadership and show the nation the blatant misuse of ED.

"We are here from various parts of India to show solidarity with our party leadership&show the nation the blatant misuse of ED. All cases of ED are bogus. I have got ED notices the maximum times, so I am the resident expert in Congress in the matters of ED," said Chidambaram.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that Congress believe in peaceful protest and not instigating riots like BJP.

"We want to go along, it's not a crime. They are deliberately not giving us permission. We urged Amit Shah to allow us but to no avail. We believe in peaceful protest & not instigating riots like BJP," he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is also in Delhi said, "What is wrong with holding a peaceful protest march against the misuse of central agencies by the ruling government?"

Huge police deployment was seen outside the Enforcement Directorate office on this morning with some Congress workers getting detained outside party headquarters.

Rahul Gandhi has been summoned to join the investigation on June 13. He was earlier summoned to join the investigation but he was out of the country and later he was given a fresh date of June 13 to join the probe.

ED on Friday issued a fresh summons to Sonia Gandhi asking her to appear on June 23 for questioning in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.

Congress has alleged that it is a "political vendetta" and the case has no grounds for investigation.

The ED also questioned senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Treasurer Pawan Bansal in April this year in New Delhi in connection with its money laundering probe into the National Herald case.

The agency then recorded the statements of both the Congress leaders under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The National Herald is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Private Limited (YIL). While Kharge is the CEO of YIL, Bansal is the Managing Director of AJL.

The ED is currently investigating the shareholding pattern and financial transactions as well as the role of party functionaries in the functioning of the AJL and YIL.

The YIL promoters include Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor