Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expresses anguish over train mishap in Odisha

New Delhi [India], June 2 : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed anguish over the train accident involving the Coromandel Express in Odisha's Balasore.

After a collision occurred between the passenger train and a goods train in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday, leaving at least 132 people injured, an additional rescue team of Odisha Fire and Emergency Service comprising 26 members with advance rescue equipment of Odisha Fire and Disaster Response Academy Bhubaneswar moved to the train accident site for rescue operations, the Odisha government said.

In a tweet, the Congress leader said, "Anguished by the tragic news of the accident involving the Coromandel Express, in Balasore, Odisha. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. Wishing for the speedy recovery of those injured. I urge Congress workers & leaders to extend all support needed for rescue efforts."

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed grief over the accident.

"Deeply saddened by the terrible train tragedy involving Coromandel Express in Odisha. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims. We urge the authorities to expedite rescue operations & provide relief to the injured. Request Congress workers to provide all possible help," Kharge said in a tweet.

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took note of the mishap.

"Received the sad news of the train accident in Balasore, Odisha. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to God that all the injured get speedy recovery. All Congress workers are appealed to cooperate fully in the relief work," she tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation in Odisha's Balasore where a passenger train collided with a goods train leaving several injured.

PM Modi said the rescue operations are underway at the site of the accident and all possible assistance is being provided.

Several coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha's Balasore after hitting a goods train.

"There have been casualties but we haven't yet counted. It was such a tragic train involving three trains - two passenger trains and one goods train," Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said.

"NDRF and SDRF teams are on the spot. 600-700 rescue force personnel working. Rescue operation to be conducted throughout the night. All hospitals are providing support. Our immediate concern is to rescue victims. Concerned officials rushed to the spot," he added.

The injured have been shifted to Soro CHC, Gopalpur CHC, and Khantapada PHC, said Chief Secretary, Odisha.

According to the Railway Spokesperson Amitabh Sharma, the accident took place at around 7pm on Friday.

"At around 7pm, 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Baleswar and fell on the opposite track. After some time, another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah dashed into those derailed coaches resulting in the derailment of its 3-4 coaches," Sharma told ANI.

NDRF's first team of 22 members from Balasore Railway Station (BLS) has already reached the site. Another team from Centralised Traffic Control (CTC) of 32 members started half an hour before, said officials.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed the state minister Pramila Mallik and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) to reach the accident site immediately. Minister and SRC are heading towards the incident place.

After the accident, West Bengal CM Mamata shared emergency numbers after the Odisha train accident.

"We are coordinating with the Odisha government and South Eastern Railway for our people's sake."

The CM also shared emergency control room numbers 033-22143526 and 033-22535185.

"I am monitoring the situation continually personally," she added.

She further said the government is trying to coordinate with the Odisha government.

"I am monitoring the situation continually personally with Chief Secretary and other senior officers," she said.

However, Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep said that a large number of buses have been dispatched to the accident site in Balasore.

"Nearly 50 ambulances were sent but the injured appear to be far too many," he said.

