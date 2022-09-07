Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to live in container for the next 150 days, Here's why

As the Bharat Jodo Yatra kicks off, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is slated to spend the next five months living in a container. The yatra will have 118 permanent members and will crisscross the country from Kanyakumari to Kashmir - covering over 3,750 km through 12 states and reaching its destination in 150 days.

These 'homes' - essentially large freight containers - have been equipped with sleeping beds, toilets and even air-conditioners (in some of them). With temperature and environment changing across the journey, the arrangements have been made keeping in mind the possibility of intense heat and humidity."About 60 such containers have been prepared and sent to Kanyakumari where a village has been set up in which all these containers have been placed. The container will be parked in a new place every day in the shape of a village for night rest. Full-time Yatris who stay with Rahul Gandhi will eat together and stay close," an ANI report quoting sources explained. Gandhi on Wednesday paid floral tributes to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at the latter's memorial in Sriperumbudur. He is slated to travel to Kanyakumari before launching the yatra later today.